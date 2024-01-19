Right side panel disappears
Hi,
Vivaldi recently started to lose the right-side panel. So no more the small rim with a small triangle you can click on to unfold it. F4 fortunately still works. Hope this can be fixed.
@keks8430
Hi, check if "Show panel toggle" is still enabled in Settings > Panels.
I use it on all my Vivaldi installs on different systems.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hi, happens with "Show panel toggle" on.
@keks8430
Hm, check this in a private window, I bet an extension does this.
So, the panel disappeared in the normal browser window but is still present in the private window.
Just using the 8 extensions I use since long.
Is it possible that Vivaldi became more "susceptible" with a recent version?
@keks8430
Hm, extensions are often not work correctly after an update of Vivaldi and/or the extension.
You can try to disable all, restart Vivaldi.
If this work enable 4, restart and test, then the next 2 and so forth.
Some user report they magically work fine after dis/enable extensions.
Lately similar thing happens to me too (2 updates back or so), it works again after using F4 or restarting Vivaldi. I think it happens after I use "save as" window, but I tried to replicate it now, didn`t work, so not really sure.