Hi,
following a crash of my computer (Windows 10), when I was on Vivaldi (I don't know if it is the cause), upon restarting Vivaldi was set by default, as if it were the first startup. Then a few customizations appeared, but many didn't come back.
I don't see anything in profile management that allows me to recover my profile.
How to do ?
Thanks,
DoctorG Ambassador
@sigerr Sad to read that a crash broke your Vivaldi.
Not easy to tell which Vivaldi files and settings are broken now.
There is no tool in Vivaldi to recover a broken profile.
Restore profile folder from a daily backup you had made.
DoctorG Ambassador
Thank you DoctorG,
How to backup a profile? I can't find this in the help, neither in the menus. The "profile" button only offers to add one profile.
Hi,
Go below at Follow the Backup | Reset links
Thanks @Zalex108