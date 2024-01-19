problem resolved
-
just updated to version 6.5.3217.68 from the previous 6.5...(I forgot).
just confirm the problem that I have reported has been fixed. now I can open settings touch to search which previously always makes the application bounce if it opens these settings.
I also saw a sharper look at the quick call text and tool icons. whether this is an update effect or just my feelings. but this looks prettier.
good job.. thank you team
-
Hi,
You mean a Bug Report or a Topic on the Forum reporting the problem?
For a Bug Report, reply to the received message.
For a Forum post, search it at your Profile and reply there.
Thank you