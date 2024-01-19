i just realised that my mail folder is over 20gb in size with over 500.000 files, wtf!??

with opera12 it was always about 2gb..

no idea why this is so gigantic, i have maybe all together around 10.000 mails stored offline. is there a way to see in vivaldi how many mails are actually there with the different mail accounts and what size they have?

i guess that is the reason also why vivaldi takes minutes when i close it. its doing some mail maintenance i guess??