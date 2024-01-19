giant mail folder?
i just realised that my mail folder is over 20gb in size with over 500.000 files, wtf!??
with opera12 it was always about 2gb..
no idea why this is so gigantic, i have maybe all together around 10.000 mails stored offline. is there a way to see in vivaldi how many mails are actually there with the different mail accounts and what size they have?
i guess that is the reason also why vivaldi takes minutes when i close it. its doing some mail maintenance i guess??
The messages are all stored as individual text files, organised by account and date, so you can compare what you see in Vivaldi with what's on the disk.
I don't believe there is an unread message count in the UI, so what I have done occasionally is first note which messages I've left unread, then select all received (or sent or whatever) and mark unread so the count shows in the panel. Then finish by marking all read before selecting the noted messages to mark unread again.