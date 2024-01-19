Cant login using Google
Everytime I try to login with google on some website. It shows something went wrong. Can anyone help me with that.
this is the list of my extensions
@sanskaar
Hi, I logged in with Google a few minutes ago.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I've tried in guest window. It works, but I want to know what may be the reason for this happening in my window.
@sanskaar
I bet it is one of your extensions.
You use many and Chrome extensions can cause really strange issues in Vivaldi.
Disable all and restart Vivaldi can help, better is to stop extensions at start with edit your Windows desktop shortcut.
Add
--disable-extensionsafter vivaldi.exe.
@sanskaar Following off of @mib2berlin, especially extensions related to cookies. Logging in to Google requires
Third-partycookies to be active.
DoctorG Ambassador
@sanskaar We ca not guess by icons which extensions that are.
A textual list of extensions can be retrieved.
Open in address field
vivaldi://system, go to section
extensions, click on
Expand…, copy the text list and paste here.