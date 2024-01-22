Hi Folks, I am a Vivaldi user from the get-go and was an avid Opera user in decade 2000. I reside a about 80 kilometers south of the Magnolia homestead.

I must protest how my account was taken offline sometime between Jan 2 and the 14th. It was locked without notification, nor what arena it was attributed to (i.e. what terms were supposedly violated). I only realized it when I saw my android was no longer syncing with my desktop.

The Vivaldi message to the world is that aside from the ultra browsers, it is a "friendly community" where one can express themself, as Jon expresses in one of the introductory site videos. In stark contrast to this, users are treated with the utmost disrespect when they are cut off from their account without notification, rational, or attempt at remediation.

It took four days to get unlocked and I still do not know what the issue was. Perhaps it was superfluous, because no corrective actions were recited to me.

I saw that my blog was marked as spam for some reason. The only thing my blog does is connects folks to my streaming ambient radio station, which has no ads and no commercial potential whatsoever. It uses no Vivaldi.net resources and does not drive traffic away from it. Of course, I could have been asked those questions before some silent anonymous moderator took it out.

I believe all Vivaldi users should at least be given the respect of an email message with a warning that identifies the problem and the immediate corrective action required of the user rather than an unannounced account ban. After all, this is supposedly a friendly community, not a totalitarian host. - deneban 18/1/24.

Coming back around to consolidate and summarize the endpoint findings for the question posed in this topic....

It is possible a user can be banned without notification or rational to their recovery account.

It is possible a user's blog can be banned as a "false positive" and without an adverse report.

The Support Team can take up to 4 days to investigate and un-ban an account.

Even though the user has not violated the Terms of Service, the Support Team's "un-ban" email will reiterate the Terms rather than report their results or apologizing for an accident.

Obviously there is currently discordance between how accounts are administered and the advertized "user friendly community" environment.