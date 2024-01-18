For quite some time I notice a glitch/ bug, where I cannot always select/mark/ copy from the URL bar.

The URL acts a clickable link and I can click it(left mouse) only, but the right click shows only "services". I also cannot mark or select portions of the URL.

I use expanded(full) URL's, I have noticed that this happens mostly when the URL is longer the the visible part of the URL bar.

It does not happen always. It happens from time to time, but this is typically the time I need to copy parts of this URL...

Anyway, i've recently discovered that this gets "fixed" if I resize Vivaldi's window in width. This is bogging me from quite some time.

I currently use Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (arm64), MacOS Sonoma, but as mentioned I am suffering from this for long time.