Vivaldi fails to pan diagram
Vivaldi fails to pan a family tree diagram at FamilySearch.org, holding the left mouse button. It works with Firefox, and use to work in Vivaldi years ago, if I remember.
This is a "showstopper" bug or missing feature or whatever. I have no longer been able to use Vivaldi as a browser. I thought perhaps it would have been fixed by now - but no.
@thx1111
Hi, I guess you need an account to view this?
Firefox use a completely different render engine, check this with Chromium, please.
Do you have the Vivaldi ad blocker enabled on this page?
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar for a page.
Cheers, mib
@ mib2berlin
Thanks for your note.
Sort-of need an account. It is possible to log-in with other login credentials, like Google or Facebook.
Hmm - it looks like panning is working now with Chromium, so cannot blame the render engine.
Chromium Version 120.0.6099.224 (Official Build) Arch Linux (64-bit)
Vivaldi 6.6.3238.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)
Hmm - Disabling the Vivaldi ad blocker made no difference to panning in Vivaldi.
@thx1111 It works for me with Windows 10, if I am understanding correctly. Will have to wait for someone with Linux to test properly, but you could try creating a temporary new Vivaldi profile to see if it is linked to some aspect of your current one.
Test login:
Username:
boberson19
Password:
Apasswordtest
URL of the diagram?: https://www.familysearch.org/tree/guided/connect-to-tree?node=user-name
Recording of it working
@thx1111
Hi, I have creates a small tree, pan is working.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55, Opensuse Linux.
Cheers, mib
... you could try creating a temporary new Vivaldi profile to see if it is linked to some aspect of your current one.
Ha! Yes, panning works with a new profile!
I have no idea why using a new default profile would make a difference. Any thoughts? I suppose that a "profile" includes all of the available settings? So this might involve quite a large configuration space?
@thx1111
Hi, I guess it is not a setting but it could be an extension cause this.
Do you use extensions?
The worst case is a broken profile, a downgrade of Vivaldi can cause this or a crash of Vivaldi or the OS.
Cheers, mib