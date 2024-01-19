Vivaldi Mail in Top Ten "Free" email clients
greybeard Ambassador
I was blundering about the Web and from a toatlly unrelated search, came across this article regarding Vivaldi Mail.
Listed at #2 in the ratings I think the Vivaldi Mail team should be congratulated for their most excellent work and if I were where you are I'd certainly take you out and buy you all a root beer or ginger beer. Your choice !!
@greybeard, great find, congrats Vivaldi
yey! The comments below the article are from 4 years ago (Vivaldi Mail 1.0 was released 2022), so apparently they have added Vivaldi when they updated the article to mention that Windows Mail gets replaced by Outlook.
DoctorG Ambassador
@greybeard Well, the title here should better read as "Vivaldi Mail in Top Ten Free Email Clients".
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Mail in Top Ten email clients:
Have edited the title to reflect your message.
Quite right, could send the wrong message to some.
Thanks for helping with the correction.
DoctorG Ambassador
@greybeard Fine that you edited.
And thank that you share a link to the article on best free mail clients this with others.
uberprutser
I'm sorry but, now one should take a list that puts the new outlook on top, serious