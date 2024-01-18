So, I have been holding the vivaldi package on my rpi4 for over 6 months now, hoping vivaldi would someday fix that ffmpeg issue for their arm releases. But apparently they still haven't...

When I first noticed that after an update of vivaldi videos wouldn't play anymore, I immediately downgraded and thought it was just a bug that would be resolved in the next release. Eventually, I saw the note in /opt/vivialdi/update-ffmpeg and realized that this issue would take longer.

A few months later I rechecked, searched a little and came across ruario's post on github. Trying that fix I got video playback working, but when I used Startpage (the search engine) the search field would be missing from the results page, making it impossible to adjust the search terms. So I immediately downgraded again...

Little did I realize, that startpage glitch wasn't caused by the "ffmpeg hack".

So, recently, I did another attempt - with the same results, but noticed that the website displaying glitch was there even with the original libffmpeg.so file (only).

So, I did a little more digging and found that others had that same problem and proposed to use --disable-gnu as start flag. That being a bit of an overkill workaround (also, because I don't know if that automatically disables hardware-acceleration for video decoding), I did some testing and found a slightly less intrusive approach.

So, here's my how-to-do list for the two issues:

This is on rpi4, Debian Bookworm, 64bit, TwisterOS GUI, xfce

0. Install current vivaldi version - at the time of typing this up, this was 6.5.3206.55, based on chromium 120.0.6099.221 - as per the changelog / new version announcement page.

1. Start vivaldi and go to HTML5 Proprietary Media on Linux to see video not working and the site glitching out. Vivaldi's settings window might also glitch out...

Here are 2 screenshots of the above mentioned page glitching out in different ways. The difference was just reloading the page. That's some creative displaying...

The easiest way to spot the glitching is the missing magnifying glass and "Search" in the supposed-to-be search field (the blue bar at the top):

2. Get the list of currently available snap files for chromium:

curl -H 'Snap-Device-Series: 16' http://api.snapcraft.io/v2/snaps/info/chromium >> chromium.info

Since I don't like cli, well because I like gui better and because I don't like to clutter my bash history with one-time commands that I later have to manually deleted again, I have a different approach to the instructions found elsewhere.

3. Use text editor (e.g. mousepad) to open chromium.info you just created. As the data sets are saved in few long strings the data sets are not clearly set apart which might make it a bit hard to easily see where one data set ends and the next begins.

The base rule is, each data set begins with {"channel":{"architecture":

So, depending on the screen size and resolution, with line break enabled, you might want to resize the text editor window so that the above mentioned beginning of a data set starts at the beginning of a line, making it easier to find what you need.

Search for arm64 (or armhf in case of 32bit arm) and then check near the end of that particular data set for the chromium version (there are several versions for each architecture in this list - basically representing stable, candidate, beta, edge). It might just be enough to have the same main version (in this case 120), but I like to have the subversion as close as possible to the one that vivaldi is based on. As the specific version wasn't available I opted to the closest one which was 120.0.6099.216.

Copy the download url which comes before the version number in the respective data set.

4. Download the snap file. Yeah, why not just use "enter and go" in vivaldi...

5. Instead of installing unsquashfs you never use for anything else (otherwise you would have it already installed), why not just use xarchiver (which I think is installed as part of xfce - I'm not sure if e.g. fileroller (gnome) can open snap packages, I didn't test it) to extract /lib/chromium-browser/libffmeg.so from the snap package, copy / move it to /opt/vivaldi and rename it to the main version of vivaldi, in this case libffmpeg.so.6.5 . Note: There is an libffmpeg.so file in /opt/vivaldi/lib . Leave it be. This solution is more elegant than replacing the file that comes with vivaldi - every time after each update of vivaldi... This way you might only have to get a new working libffmpeg.so file (i.e. snap file) if vivialdi switches to a higher main version of chromium.

Again, yes you could use the long command (if you'd combine the 4 commands into one) that ruario posted - well, you can't anymore as the libffmpeg.so file if the link in that command doesn't work for the current vivaldi version anymore.

If you're into cli and like adapting one-time commands, you will prefer that way - it's elegant and fast. But you didn't need this post anyway because you fixed that issue months ago.

6. Verify the now working video playback e.g. by going to the above mentioned page, HTML5 Proprietary Media on Linux. Also notice the page still glitching out.

Screenshot: ffmpeg issue fixed, but page still not being displayed properly:

Now, let's deal with the glitching.

That's one simple step: Disable gpu rasterization, either via vivaldi://flags (vivaldi://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization) or via the start flag --disable-gpu-rasterization .

(Re-)Start vivaldi and again, go to HTML5 Proprietary Media on Linux or any other website you know was glitching out before and see it now working fine.

Screenshot: ffmpeg issue and glitching issue fixed (see the correct displaying of the search field - and the blue top banner in which the search field is embedded and which was missing completely before):

To double check, you can rename the /opt/vivaldi/libffmpeg.so.6.5 file to something else to make sure vivaldi won't use it. Restart vivaldi and again go to HTML5 Proprietary Media on Linux and see the page not glitching but video not working anymore - proving that those two issues are unrelated, at least in the sense that the glitching issue is not linked to the libffmpeg.so "hack".

Screenshot: gpu rasterization disabled, ffmpeg not "hacked":