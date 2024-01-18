After updating (and subsequently clean installing) Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 the browser instantly crashes

I updated to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 just before and now Vivaldi instantly crashes when trying to launch it. I also tried removing the application from the apps folder and then reinstalling it but that doesn't solve the problem either.

Any help would be much appreciated. I am begrudgingly using Safari to post this.

Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.55

Since when happens: Today, 2024-01-16. Around 19:00 CET.

OS / Version / DE : MacOS 14.2.1 (23C71)

System: MacBook Air M1 2020 edition