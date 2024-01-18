Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 instantly crashes
After updating (and subsequently clean installing) Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 the browser instantly crashes
I updated to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 just before and now Vivaldi instantly crashes when trying to launch it. I also tried removing the application from the apps folder and then reinstalling it but that doesn't solve the problem either.
Any help would be much appreciated. I am begrudgingly using Safari to post this.
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3206.55
Since when happens: Today, 2024-01-16. Around 19:00 CET.
OS / Version / DE : MacOS 14.2.1 (23C71)
System: MacBook Air M1 2020 edition
Hi,
Few days ago, but this time on Windows, happened that to another user.
It was fixed removing Cache Folders:
Search at your Profile and clean the Bold folders
- Default\ Cache
- Default\Code Cache\ js
Try that,
Profile is hidden, don't remember where exactly, you may wait for another user giving you the right path or try installing the Vivaldi Snapshot and see from there:
vivaldi://version
Hm the Cache and CodeCache folders weren't there, so I removed the whole "Default" directory knowing that by data is synched anyway and now Vivaldi is working again. Thanks for the suggestion!
Perfect!
They would be splited
Not everything is Sync'd
You can check from now on what's there.