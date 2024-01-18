Vivaldi has decided not to display any graphics on any page anymore
So yeah, I can't see any graphics on any page at all. I'm using version 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit), Windows 10. So what do I have to do to get my browser back to normal?
@CStallone said in Vivaldi has decided not to display any graphics on any page anymore:
I can't see any graphics
Upload a screenshot please.
@DoctorG how do I do that?
In Vivaldi https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/capture-a-screenshot/
Then open folder of screenshots and drag the image into replay area.
Hi, a link to such pages would be nice.
Disable the Vivaldi ad blocker, something may change in a blocking list and/or you have a blocker extension and the Vivaldi internal blocker active.
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar for a page.
Cheers, mib
@CStallone Perhaps you switched off Images?
Check Settings → Webpages → Load Images
Well okay, here is a link to the page I screencapped for you earlier:
https://www.wearethepit.com/2024/01/the-ten-creepiest-subliminal-messages-in-metal-songs/?eml=2024January7/6343169/6424942&etsubid=130952613
So that is what it is supposed to look like. And now I'm going to go and try your suggestions.
That did it. I didn't turn switch it off, so I don't know how it got that way, but it's back to normal now. And thanks.
If you run an blocker extension like uBlock it is better to disable the Vivaldi ad blocker completely in Setting > Privacy.
Running two or more blocker always cause issues.
If it's only the Vivaldi blocker you have sometimes to disable it for the page only.
Cheers, mib