I am wondering of the status on OpenPGP support in Vivaldi Mail client for desktop. When I say OpenPGP I mean the standards listed at https://www.openpgp.org/about/standard/ under the IETF RFCs, XMPP and Current Internet Drafts sections excluding expired and obselete RFCs and XEPs. I am also curious as to whether or not Vivaldi webmail will support S/MIME 4.0 and Autocrypt, which I know require server and CAA cooperation, which OpenPGP does not.

