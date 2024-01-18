Browser not working in Windows 11
Hi I just downloaded vivaldi on Windows 11 and is is starting comes up The logo and then crashes why is this happening and how do I fix it. Vivaldi.6.3206.55.x64
@Nathan6 Which security tools do you run?
Is this a fresh Vivaldi installation?
Which version?
From where did you got the installer?
@DoctorG Hi I got the installer directly for Vivaldi and I use McAfee.
@Nathan6 Some antivirus app or extension can cause a crash.
Does it start from command line window (start cmd.exe) with
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
@DoctorG it does not open the command line when installing.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nathan6 Be sure not Vivaldi is running.
Hit Win key
Type
Command Linein search field of Windows Start
Start the Command Line app
Copy next line
cmd.exe /C start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Paste into Command Line app window
Hit Return
mib2berlin
@Nathan6
Hi, can you check the history logs of McAfee, also check if McAfee start working in the Windows Task Manager if you try to start Vivaldi.
Or disable McAfee for a test help sometimes.
@DoctorG said in Browser not working in Windows 11:
/C start vivaldi --disable-extensions
that still does not work
-
@Nathan6 This
start vivaldi --disable-extensionsshould work.
If not something strange with your Windows and McAffee.
@DoctorG No still nothing I have no idea why it is not working
@Nathan6 I guess, sadly, if you uninstall McAffe all will work.
@DoctorG No still does not work is there a way for me put a screen recording on this form
@Nathan6 Start in window of running Command Line
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
The you will see if GPU driver is the issue.
@DoctorG said in Browser not working in Windows 11:
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
No not that either
@Nathan6 Is this Windows 11 KN or N?
@DoctorG KN
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nathan6 Ah, ok. That is a Windows issue.
You need to install manually (will not be updated by Windows updater!) [Windows 11 Media Feature Pack]).
https://www.thewindowsclub.com/install-media-feature-pack-for-windows-11-n-and-kn