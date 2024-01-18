open Sessions in specific Workspace
-
JuliaMVWarren
Hey there,
I was very pleased with the session feature, yet I have discovered that opening a session opens a new window of Vivaldi. For performance reasons I would very much appreciate the option to open my sessions to a specific workspace so that I don't have to keep my tabs open all the time.
Have a nice day!
-
mib2berlin
@JuliaMVWarren
Hi, I support your request.
As workaround, create or move to your target workspace, open your session, select all tabs, move it to your workspace from context menu.
The source window close automatically.
Cheers, mib
-
-
JuliaMVWarren
@mib2berlin Yep, that's how I handled it... But what a bother ^^'