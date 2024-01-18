Why the alarm always defaults to 13:37h?
I was thinking, there's a reason for this hour and minute in particular? And can't it be dynamic? When I'm going to set up a new alarm can't it know which hour and minute is and optionally offer a time for example, 5 minutes in the future?
@Panino A new entry needs a default, and i guess, to show such strange number gives users hint to add their own.
@Panino said in Why the alarm always defaults to 13:37h?:
When I'm going to set up a new alarm can't it know which hour and minute is and optionally offer a time for example, 5 minutes in the future?
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.
Pesala Ambassador
@Panino I reported this issue on 23/5/20223 as part of this bug report:
VB-97674 Alarm Timer Display Seems to be Incorrect
DoctorG Ambassador
@Catweazle I guess one of our Vivaldi devs wanted to make a Leet joke (
1337 = lEET).
@DoctorG, an easter egg?
@Catweazle said in Why the alarm always defaults to 13:37h?:
an easter egg?
No, more a strange Kinderuberraschung. SCNR
@Catweazle said in Why the alarm always defaults to 13:37h?:
@Panino, it's not a bug, I think it's because of the same reason, because the text in Vivaldi Social is limited to 1337 characters
The default alarm time is irrelevant, because you anyway must adjust it to your needs
@DoctorG said in Why the alarm always defaults to 13:37h?:
@Catweazle I guess one of our Vivaldi devs wanted to make a Leet joke (
1337 = lEET).
This is actually cool, never change them.