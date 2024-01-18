Minor update for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to handle CVE-2024-0519 and some regression fixes.
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
First?
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Now there is a sensible form of winter transport!
Can I please have my Home button on the address bar back? And no need for that shield icon in there, do people REALLY use it so often you had to put it in the way? Please don't fix that which isn't broken.
@toruvinn Go ahead and put your home button back. (right-click any button on the bar, select "customize," drag the button from the resulting dialog window to wherever you want it)
And yes, the shield gets enough use it needs to be there.
@Ayespy said in Minor update for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.5:
@toruvinn Go ahead and put your home button back. (right-click any button on the bar, select "customize," drag the button from the resulting dialog window to wherever you want it)
Right-click on Android...?!?
@mossman Oops. Android - didn't notice where I was...
herrschreiberbeivivaldi
@mossman: For right-handed people: use a finger of your left hand
@herrschreiberbeivivaldi What the heck are you talking about?
(Our was that supposed to be a joke?)