It appears that clearing the site data fixed it which is strange because it said it was 0 bytes anyway. I also had previously reinstalled the browser which I would have thought would have done the same.

Anyway, it seems to be OK now as I have restarted and sent a few test emails.

One more thing that it might have possibly been, that I did differently this time, was add the account then close the browser.

Thanks for your help it was really starting to drive me crazy.

I had a horrible habit of missing meetings because google calendar notifications only show in the browser, but the Burn effect with full screen has fixed that so this browser has been awesome for me.

Thanks for your time.

