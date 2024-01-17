Enterprise Google - Oauth continuously Prompts
-
Hi I am getting a prompt after any action in Mail\Calendar to provide Vivaldi with permission to Google (which I have done many times).
I found this post that says the issue was resolved but I can't work out how to stop it from happening.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75667/microsoft-office-365-oauth-support/21?page=2
that is from a few years ago so I'm thinking I am doing something wrong and not that its a bug.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision cb4b68d0a081e967c64c31ca0a1b9c098f9f9616
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3007)
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.17
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
Does anyone have any ideas about this? I really like the mail client but this is driving me nuts, especially when it comes up in the background and mail doesn't send.
-
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums
I've seen some reports related to the same,
Their fixes were from deleted Cookies and Site Data for the Mail websites, restar and add the LogIn again
Up to Remove/Read the eMail accounts.
Also look at Cookie settings, if they are for session, would be the reason.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
It appears that clearing the site data fixed it which is strange because it said it was 0 bytes anyway. I also had previously reinstalled the browser which I would have thought would have done the same.
Anyway, it seems to be OK now as I have restarted and sent a few test emails.
One more thing that it might have possibly been, that I did differently this time, was add the account then close the browser.
Thanks for your help it was really starting to drive me crazy.
I had a horrible habit of missing meetings because google calendar notifications only show in the browser, but the Burn effect with full screen has fixed that so this browser has been awesome for me.
Thanks for your time.
DD.