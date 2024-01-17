A little Vivaldi game
-
(Click in the Image to upscale)
-
-
-
@Catweazle Probably should have just printed it out or loaded it on my tablet because drawing it out with the cursor on my touchpad was painful
The
Aand
Dare the only letters you really need to pay attention to.
Solution
Thanks for making it!
-
@Catweazle Kept running into dead ends in the A but Tony eventually made his way out
-
Another one
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@Catweazle wow this is huge, I found EdwardP by chance but should probably not spend time to find my own name during working hours... I'll take a look later today!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I found my name!
-
S123456789
Found last Ten names but the first one was very difficult
-
@S123456789 You should post your solution in a hidden quote like so:
> Solution >> ![This is the image of the solution](upload-url-here)
Would think
AARONwould be one of the easier ones since it has the repeated letters. I thought
MIBwas going to be impossible to find, but it was the first one I found for some reason
-
@nomadic, OK
Solution
-
@Catweazle More a journey than a maze, without much need to make decisions on which way to go, but still nice.
My solve
-
-
@Catweazle The 3x3 ones actually aren't that bad
Tried setting it to 12x12 and it blasted my computer fans and played like a slideshow. Settled on 6x6 which was much more difficult. Had one 5 minute run and then a 9 minute one when I tried to do it faster Very easy to get disoriented while backtracking...
-
@nomadic, I got it until 9x9, but it was the playable limit for my Laptop and me. Tip, before entering the Maze, look outside arround where and in which floor is the Exit, it helps somewhat.
-
@Catweazle said in A little Vivaldi game:
@nomadic, well, if you want something more challenging, try this one
Couldn't Play...
Not even 1*1...