Always let theme-color meta tag override favicon-derived color
HolgerWeiss
[This applies to Android as well.]
A blog post from 2018 describes how the accent color is derived from the favicon colors and the theme-color meta tag. It says that the favicon colors are rated and "the theme-color is given an additional bonus". And that in "practice, the theme-color will win, unless it is a bad match". From what I can see, things still seem to work that way with current Vivaldi versions.
I do see cases where the
theme-coloris ignored, presumably due to the algorithm classifying it as a bad match. Wouldn't it be preferable to let the
theme-colorwin no matter what, if one is specified? (It seems that's what Chrome does on Android, at least.) I mean the
theme-coloris clearly the color intended to be used for this purpose by the web designer? The web designer may of course fail at finding a good match, but trying to be smarter just based on the favicon may just as well go wrong, no?
My specific use case is that my search engine allows me to configure the
theme-colormeta tag, but the somewhat aggressive favicon-derived color keeps winning. As it's my search engine, I keep seeing that color all day long