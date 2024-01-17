[This applies to Android as well.]

A blog post from 2018 describes how the accent color is derived from the favicon colors and the theme-color meta tag. It says that the favicon colors are rated and "the theme-color is given an additional bonus". And that in "practice, the theme-color will win, unless it is a bad match". From what I can see, things still seem to work that way with current Vivaldi versions.

I do see cases where the theme-color is ignored, presumably due to the algorithm classifying it as a bad match. Wouldn't it be preferable to let the theme-color win no matter what, if one is specified? (It seems that's what Chrome does on Android, at least.) I mean the theme-color is clearly the color intended to be used for this purpose by the web designer? The web designer may of course fail at finding a good match, but trying to be smarter just based on the favicon may just as well go wrong, no?