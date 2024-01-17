profile folders
Where is the profil2 folder?
I added a second profil. Now I'm wondering where and how the different settings, cookies, bookmarks and whatnot are seperatet from each other.
Looking in my vivaldi home folder, I am finding a profil1 folder and a guest profil folder, but no profil 2 folder.
So how and where is this stored? BTW, are P/Ws separated between profiles??
mib2berlin
@michaa7
Hi, this is a bit miss leading, the standard profile is in /Default the second profile is /Profile 1.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@michaa7 I guess, you miss
Default
The naming of folders is not really related to profile names. Chromium is sometimes so bad planned.
ok, thanks.
Believe it or not, while writing my question I fantasised profil 1 folder being the folder for profil2, and asked myself whether to call the developpers morons or idiots if it's the case..
Yes, someone will ban me now, but come on .... when the program logic has problems on counting, would it be such a problem -instead of gaslighting the user - to insert a softlink default->profil1 when/before someone creates a second profile?
thanks for the hint nevertheless ...
mib2berlin
@michaa7
Blame the Chromium developer, all Chromium based browser do this crap.
If you delete the profile and add a new second profile later it fit but if you do it again your second profile is Profile 3.
@mib2berlin said in profile folders:
@michaa7
Blame the Chromium developer,
sure, noone else ...
all Chromium based browser do this crap.
Seems the right description
@DoctorG said in profile folders:
@michaa7 I guess, you miss
Default
The naming of folders is not really related to profile names. Chromium is sometimes so bad planned.
Yeah, I admit, I do not care much about the consequenzes of Vivaldi being based on Chromium ... I only suffer the consequenzes ... so ...