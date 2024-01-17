Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
As of version 6.5.3212.38, the function of changing the app icon doesn't work. It indicates that the app icon is changed within the app menu, but it doesn't
do anything outside.
iOS: 17.2.1
iPhone 13
