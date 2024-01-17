Manual Re-Syncronization
I've recently started using Vivaldi both on my phone and on computer. The main feature I use are the reading list, to send from one device to the other which chapter of a manhwa or manga am I reading to continue reading on the other device, and notes, to send myself messages and reminders.
The problem I've been facing is, sometimes when I get on the computer, it doesn't re-syncronize the data from my Vivaldi account unless I open settings and change the syncronization configuration to trigger a new syncronization.
I'd like to request a "re-syncronize" button to be added both to the Reading List and Notes, both on PC and on Android App so that if I notice a new entry I made on one wasn't added on the other, I can press a button to force the re-syncronization.
@GGCannon Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
