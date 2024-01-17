Problem with password manager
-
I have a problem with the password manager. Every time I enter a new password and autosave is enabled, the browser closes.
-
@patryczek1979 Please update your version
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-5-for-vivaldi-desktop-browser-6-5/
-
I have the latest version and the same thing happens there
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@patryczek1979 Does it happen on all web pages where you login and want save of password?
Perhaps a installed extension causing this.
For a test start without any extension:
Exit Vivaldi
Start Windows Command Line (Hit Win+R, type cmd.exe, hit Return key)
In command line window type this command
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
Hit Return
Now try login.
-
After deleting all passwords and uploading them again, there is no problem now
-
@patryczek1979 said in Problem with password manager:
After deleting all passwords and uploading them again
How did you upload them again?
-
First, I exported them to a file, then deleted them all in the browser and finally imported them back
-
mib2berlin
@patryczek1979
Hi, if you ever have to do this again, I don't hope so, delete the file "Login Data" in your profile folder "Default".
Vivaldi create a new empty file at next start, then import from your exported file.
Cheers, mib
-
@patryczek1979 Ah!, CSV file export and reimport, ok.