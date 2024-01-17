Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.5
This update includes various security improvements from the Chromium project, including a a patch for the CVE-2024-0519 zero day, plus a couple of other fixes.
First and i mean it this time.
Thanks anyway.
Chrome 121 will be out any day now.
Yes @mariap did ski ️ to the office today because she is crazy
mariap Vivaldi Team
@ruarí: Wait for the Android minor update to see how you came to the office today
@mariap: we already know I only travel via sensible options.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ruarí Thanks for Update.
@Ruarí Thank you for the update!
January is a good month for cycling!
Hands on your unicycles and GPG-keys (KEY08 expires in 13 days).
Time for @Ruarí to start shipping
vivaldi-snapshotwith KEY09 so we see whose manual repo configs are broken (still/again!)?
8th updated
@ipristy: The next (non minor update) of Vivaldi will be based on Chromium 122 as they use the extended support version, some fixes they can back port (just requires a lot of work and testing)
@becm: Ah yes, thanks for the reminder!!!!!
Nice update, thanks!
Minor typo in html changelog: "Changelog since Vivaldi 6.5 (3206.55)"
@Levrini if I’m not mistaken, the page in question should say “Changelog since Vivaldi 6.5 (3206.53)”, right?
@AltCode Exactly