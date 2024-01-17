Vivaldi not remembering zoom settings after upgrade?
Did anyone notice this too? I upgraded from Viv 6.5.3206.42 to Viv 6.5.3206.53 and all went well, except for that my website zoom settings were gone. Speaking of this, will Vivaldi ever add an option to export zoom settings, and perhaps it will also add this to the Sync function? BTW, this was the Vivaldi standalone version.
I'm not sure what the heck is going on, but now it seems like Vivaldi doesn't remember my zoom settings from websites of the same domain. I should enable Use Tab Zoom right? I hope this is not some new bug.
I think it might be some glitch, the problem is that I often have to kill Vivaldi since it won't close normally, so I assume this might sometimes cause data corruption. After restarting some of the websites, now zoom is remembered per domain name. Hopefully it will stay this way after restart.