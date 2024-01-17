Hello

Lately I got a problem with Vivaldi resizing the window. I have Vivaldi adjusted to cover about 75% of the screen, that is how I want it. Suddenly it covers the whole screen, but it is not maximized. But it gets the same size as a maximized window. Sometimes it makes Vivaldi cover the Windows 10 Taskbar as well, but often it stops above the Taskbar.

I use two PC screens, and I use DisplayFusion to manage the dual screens. When I save a picture from a page displayed in Vivaldi, it will enlarge Vivaldi to cover all the screen every time I click "save", EXCEPT if I move the save dialogue window to the other screen, then I can save the picture without having Vivaldi resized.

Now I opened two Vivaldi windows, one on each screen. I adjusted the Vivaldi window size a little bit on the external screen, that triggered the other window on the laptop screen to resize to near max.

I left-clicked with the mouse on a web page containing text, it also resized the window to near max size.

I saw someone suspect mouse gestures to cause a similar situation, but I have all gestures disabled.

I'll also point out that I am not talking about page zoom. I talk about the window size.

Windows 10 Pro (22H2)

Vivaldi 6.4.3160.42

Nothing has been updated lately, I can't explain this with a software update. Unless Vivaldi has updated itself without my knowledge.

Anyone heard of this problem before? Searching did not bring up any identical problems.