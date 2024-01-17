EDIT: Solved. The tabs are recovered but don't show up by default. Gotta click the CLOUD icon down by the trash can on the tab bar, to open them all up again.

My profile got corrupted, to the point where I couldn't log in to many sites. Vivaldi would just crash as soon as the next page started to load after entering my credentials.

So I activated sync, turned most of the things on, and saved my current status. Most important were the 150+ open tabs over 3 workspaces. To be sure, I even saved the session.

Then I deleted the user folder, as instructed by the reset directions. Which, of course, was where my sessions were saved, so those are all gone.

Then I loaded up Vivaldi again, entered my L/P and re-synced everything.

Except all my open tabs and workspaces. I'm not super happy about this, and I'd very much like to know what went wrong 'cause this f--king sucks, and I don't want to have it happen again.

So, other than 'don't save your sessions in your user folder', what should I watch out for?