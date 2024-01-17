hello,

vivaldi has the zooming IN function as CTRL + mousewheel scrolled UP.

how do i reverse it so that mousewheel scrolling DOWN is zooming in?

fyi, i am a long time firefox user looking to migrate to a different, less bloated browser. anyway, firefox has the option that allows various tweaks in the "about:config" page, including the aforementioned mousewheel zooming direction, which i am habitually addicted to.....old dog, new tricks.