reversing the mousewheel + CTRL to zoom in?
-
hello,
vivaldi has the zooming IN function as CTRL + mousewheel scrolled UP.
how do i reverse it so that mousewheel scrolling DOWN is zooming in?
fyi, i am a long time firefox user looking to migrate to a different, less bloated browser. anyway, firefox has the option that allows various tweaks in the "about:config" page, including the aforementioned mousewheel zooming direction, which i am habitually addicted to.....old dog, new tricks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@etc1760 The option does not exist yet in Vivaldi.
The request for Modifier Keys Support for Mouse Gestures would probably cover this request.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@Pesala so, do i repost it in modifier keys...., or is that done automatically?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@etc1760 Posting a reply to the existing request and voting up the first post would probably be more effective than starting a new request that will likely get lost in the forest of 5,000 existing requests.
-
solidsnake Ambassador
@etc1760
Until (if ever?) Vivaldi gets an option to reverse the mouse wheel functionality, you can use Autohotkey.
This lines should work:
#IfWinActive, ahk_exe vivaldi.exe ^WheelUp::Send {Ctrl down}{WheelDown}{Ctrl up} ^WheelDown::Send {Ctrl down}{WheelUp}{Ctrl up} #IfWinActive
-
thank you.