'Shortcut <> is already assigned to <> command' - Needs confirm option.
-
When you try to assign a keyboard shortcut that is already assigned elsewhere it's very cumbersome to scroll through to find that command, disable it and scroll back to the first command.
Please provide a simple confirmation dialog like "Do you want to replace the current assignment?"
It would also be nice with a search filter limiting the displayed commands.
-
mib2berlin
@BorisZvik
Hi, I guess this post should be in the feature request section, maybe a moderator can move it.
If you want to add a new shortcut search for it in the settings search field and voila, you will find it to delete it.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
Please vote for the existing request: Overwrite Existing Keyboard Shortcut with Confirmation.