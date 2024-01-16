My main desktop is going to be 10 years old soon and I'm starting to think of getting a new one.

I run between 3-5 windows at once with 25-100 tabs in each.

Is there anything I should be aware of that I can do to make Vivaldi run the best?

Are there any considerations I should be aware of that Vivaldi might like in a PC?

Is the CPU or graphics card more important?

Do Intel or AMD processors offer advantages?

Lots of RAM is always good but is it a specific issue with Vivaldi?

My current machine lags during some operations. I want to build a machine that Vivaldi will run fast on with no delays!

Thank you for any input