Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi
-
My main desktop is going to be 10 years old soon and I'm starting to think of getting a new one.
I run between 3-5 windows at once with 25-100 tabs in each.
Is there anything I should be aware of that I can do to make Vivaldi run the best?
Are there any considerations I should be aware of that Vivaldi might like in a PC?
Is the CPU or graphics card more important?
Do Intel or AMD processors offer advantages?
Lots of RAM is always good but is it a specific issue with Vivaldi?
My current machine lags during some operations. I want to build a machine that Vivaldi will run fast on with no delays!
Thank you for any input
-
@g_bartsch said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
I run between 3-5 windows at once with 25-100 tabs in each.
So I'd start with at least 16gb of ram (32gb would be better)
Is the CPU or graphics card more important?
Do Intel or AMD processors offer advantages?
Both are important. Perhaps intel CPUs have a slightly better overall optimization, but amd usually have a slightly lower price, especially on motherboards. Better octa-core or superior from latest generations.
Avoid CPUs with APU (which have integrated GPU).
For GPU I'd go with a recent card with 2gb/4gb of GDDR5 RAM. Again, AMD usually have slightly lower prices. Browser nowadays rely a lot on the graphic card.
For disk, your operating system and main apps should be always stored on a SSD drive (1 TB minimum suggested, better if nvme). Use the HDDs for storing other datas (photo and so on).
Probably you don't need too much "power" but if you plan to use your new PC for years better not be too cheap on components, if possible. Obviously, you have to follow your budget target.
The PSU (power supply) shouldn't be less of 650/700w better if modular (less cables, cleaner case, better airflow, less overheating and only plug what you need).
Lots of RAM is always good but is it a specific issue with Vivaldi?
If you don't hibernate tabs, as I recall, any browser will struggle with this amount of tabs
-
mib2berlin
@g_bartsch
Hi, I have exactly the opposite opinion than @Hadden89 , haha.
My two main systems, specs in my signature, running Vivaldi absolute snappy.
Running 400 tabs in several workspaces but I don't use more than 2 windows often.
Absolutely true, fast SSD and min. 16GB Ram is good, 32GB is better.
Any CPU like a Intel i5 4 core work really nice, my desktop is a 6 core AMD but there is no difference to my laptop using Vivaldi.
So any 6 core CPU, maybe from last Year, is fine.
I had a RTX 3060 for some time but now on iGPU there is no difference.
If you don't play last blockbuster games save your money, modern Intel and even better AMD iGPU's are good.
I am with @Hadden89 about the PSU, 700 Watt is fine even not used.
If you want to add a discrete GPU later you need it, than you don't have to spend extra money for a bigger PSU.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin we have similar specs. A 256gb can become too small for w11 so I moved to my manjaro "NAS/Media Center Desktop" as system drive.
About APU/iGPU... there is the risk can't be bypassed in the bios and apps/chromiums don't always like dual GPU combos as it prioritize integrated one in some manner (eg: intel+nvidia).
-
mib2berlin
@Hadden89 said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
About APU/iGPU... there is the risk can't be bypassed in the bios and chromium don't always like dual GPU combo. (eg: intel+nvidia)
I work for a long time with Intel iGPU and Nvidia, no problems.
Running Windows 11 and Linux on a 256GB SSD but you are right, I cant install any game on Windows, they are 60-100 GB today.
In my opinion you don't need a 300$ GPU if you don't game, I would spend this in a better CPU and more Ram.
This depends on @g_bartsch needs of a discrete GPU.
-
My sys specs are in my signature and it works fast and flawless with Vivaldi. It is clear and logical that more system capacity is better, but this depends on the needs of each one.
-
@g_bartsch
Another note.
Japanese keyboard has 4 unique keys.
So, you can get 4 more modifier keys for keymap & key-shortcuts!
US keyboards are no good.
-
barbudo2005
Who has such a big memory to remember CTRL, SHIFT, ALT + JAP1, JAP2, JAP3 and JAP4?
-
Japanese people
-
See the specs in my signature. Runs Vivaldi better than any of my other machines. I dropped a 2TB HDD in to take care of my excessive storage needs (10 yr of legal record local hard copy due to my work) and plugged in a 5TB USB HDD for even more random storage (hoarder items going back 20 yr) and for system backup. But the core is what's in my signature, and I was able to source it affordably.
-
-
@Hadden89 said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
Browser nowadays rely a lot on the graphic card.
Thanks for all your good advice. It's pretty much in-line with my thinking. A powerful machine will run Vivaldi faster.
Your point about the graphic card is very helpful and what I was suspecting.
-
@Hadden89 said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
If you don't hibernate tabs, as I recall, any browser will struggle with this amount of tabs
I do auto-hibernate (5 minutes). Vivaldi would probably choke if I didn't.
-
@mib2berlin said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
Any CPU like a Intel i5 4 core work really nice, my desktop is a 6 core AMD but there is no difference to my laptop using Vivaldi.
Since my two main systems are RELATIVELY similar - and the GC is the same - the difference is probably the CPU. The Intel machine runs Vivaldi faster.
They are both close to 9 and 10 years old.
-
@mib2berlin said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
This depends on @g_bartsch needs of a discrete GPU.
I run CAD on my other machine so my main Vivaldi machine runs browser, e-mail, productivity, messaging, e-reader, stock charting, etc., software.
Probably onboard graphics would be OK?
-
@g_bartsch the FX series is older than i5 and way slower but you might convert it to an excellent linux box (I actually have the FX 8 in my manjaro media center).
Also, the Nvidia GT 6 series is too much old for an i5 CPU and will cause a bottleneck (everything it can't handle will pass to the CPU).
You might consider to upgrade machine #1 with a powerful cpu (which is not extremely old), a bigger nvme storage (if mobo support this) and a better graphic card (nothing older than a nvdia GT 7, a nvidia GTX or an amd r7 / r9 / rtx (I post various of them, because the price will grow quickly on searching for new).
Or start as new, but you need a new mobo if the CPU has a different socket.
Of course, machine #2 is totally fine but I will move to linux.
The FX machine don't have to be wasted, is a good rig.. but not too much for recent w10/11 updates.
My FX 8 started to struggle since w10 1511, but at the time I had a... GT 620
(Replaced then with R7 370, still "old" but more in line with a ryzen CPU to avoid bottlenecks).
-
@g_bartsch said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
Probably onboard graphics would be OK?
Perhaps. But both the CPU and motherboard have to support the integrated GPU.
Usually, entry level mobo doesn't, and CPUs with GPUs may have a totally different socket than the one you have on the i5. So you should change both.
So in this case, would be logical to upgrade the current GPU with a not very expensive one.
If you don't go in gaming zone, you can find a good GPU in the 150€ range.
Always avoid cheaper ones (poor ram, old tecnologies). Better going integrated in that case
If you do CAD and browse a lot probably will be helpful not to be bottlenecked.
If need, then replace the SSD. So you can increase the budget for "critical components" prioritizing the components.
Then, if need, upgrade the CPU with i7 or i9 (check if supported by your mobo).
The main issue of machine #1 is probably the GT 6 which is an small office GPU never meant for CAD or heavy browser usage.
Also, should be out of chromium hardware acceleration support, so this leave all the work to the CPU.
-
@shifte Sugoi desu! My wife is Japanese so I'll ask her about her keyboard. I can read hiragana but very little Kanji.
-
@Hadden89 said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
You might consider to upgrade machine #1 with a powerful cpu (which is not extremely old), a bigger nvme storage (if mobo support this) and a better graphic card (nothing older than a nvdia GT 7, a nvidia GTX or an amd r7 / r9 / rtx [ ... ].
Or start as new, but you need a new mobo if the CPU has a different socket.
Of course, machine #2 is totally fine but I will move to linux.
Actually it's the FX machine that runs Vivaldi slow. I don't have an issue on the Intel machine; Vivaldi is fast on it.
Since I use the FX machine as my main Vivaldi PC I will look at upgrading the CPU and graphics card. It runs fine but some Vivaldi operations are slow and I don't like wasting time waiting.
I need to bear in mind Microsoft will end support for W10 eventually (not that I really care) and these machines won't run W11 or newer.
-
@g_bartsch well the same things apply especially to machine #2...
Fx series platform is too old for recent windows and heavy usage...
just align to machine #1 specs (change mobo and cpu, consider a discrete gpu) and you'll be ok
Btw, an i5 is fine for 11. Requirements are pretty much exaggerated (even if I won't put it on an FX) due the questionable TPM v2 enforced matter.
But the end of life for windows 10 will be likely posticipated as any recent-good MS OS.
-
@Hadden89 said in Building a new PC optimized for Vivaldi:
Btw, an i5 is fine for 11.
In Settings I get the message This PC doesn't meet the minimum system requirements to run Windows 11'.
And I'm given no option to install W11, so I think W10 is the end for both machines.