Ability to lock Vivaldi Interface Customisations
-
Is it possible to add to Vivaldi an on/off setting that locks most of the Vivaldi settings so they cannot be changed by accident.
I manage my parents' computers, and I have to fix their browsers every few months to undo whatever interface adjustments they accidentally did while browsing. The ability to lock down the browser would be a killer feature and reason enough to switch them from their current browsers to Vivaldi.
-
@bluewave A possible workaround would be removing the keyboard shortcuts (likely most parents don't use them) and remove setting icon from the menu/panel. This won't lock toolbars, though.
-
@Hadden89 : Great idea! I can extend your idea. Vivaldi may have enough customisation options - especially the ability to customise menus - that I may be able to lock it down enough. Thanks much.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@bluewave Export/Import User Settings would be a better solution. You could then make any changes requested by your parents, and update the settings backup.