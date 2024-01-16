Can't sign in vivaldi mail in Outlook for Android?
-
Awpii Ambassador
Every time I try to add the account, it requires the following information:
Email Address: (My vivaldi mail address)
Password: (My vivaldi password)
Description: N/A
Server: (Automatically fills in vivaldi.net, but neither pop3 nor imap, nor smtp servers work)
Domain: (No clue if I should put vivaldi here, but even adding it doesn't work)
Username: (My vivaldi username)
Whenever I fill in this information, I get the error "An error occurred during authentication, please try again later".
I was able to add my vivaldi mail account just fine on desktop but I was able to add the imap, pop3 and smtp server info on the outlook client for windows.
In android, however the information is much more limited, has anyone been able to add their vivaldi mail accounts to Android's Outlook app?
Thanks in advance!
-
@Awpii Can be done, but not like that. If you go into the webmail and look at the information, there are two options available. One is OAuth if the app supports it, and the other is to be issued a specific "secure password". If you choose the second option - which it sounds like you'll have to - the mail server will issue you a password to use in place of your Vivaldi password specifically for email apps.
-
Awpii Ambassador
@sgunhouse I'm not sure what you're talking about, but this doesn't seem to be related to the Outlook application for Android, as none of those options are available when adding a new account.
-
The options are online. You need to visit the site and obtain a secure password there, then use it in the app.