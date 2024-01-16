Every time I try to add the account, it requires the following information:

Email Address: (My vivaldi mail address)

Password: (My vivaldi password)

Description: N/A

Server: (Automatically fills in vivaldi.net, but neither pop3 nor imap, nor smtp servers work)

Domain: (No clue if I should put vivaldi here, but even adding it doesn't work)

Username: (My vivaldi username)

Whenever I fill in this information, I get the error "An error occurred during authentication, please try again later".

I was able to add my vivaldi mail account just fine on desktop but I was able to add the imap, pop3 and smtp server info on the outlook client for windows.

In android, however the information is much more limited, has anyone been able to add their vivaldi mail accounts to Android's Outlook app?

Thanks in advance!