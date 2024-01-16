Session not restored correctly
Hello.
I've been using the "Sessions" feature for quite a while now (I'm pretty sure I already posted about it somewhere else), but there's one thing I don't like about it: it systematically fails to restore a session correctly.
It does restore all open tabs, but always fail to put them in the correct window/workspace.
My usual setup is as follows:
- Window 1 with 2 workspaces
- Window 2 with 2 workspaces
- Window 3 with 3 workspaces
- Sometimes a fourth single workspace window
Over several months of use - I can't remember exactly when I started using it - not a single time the session was restored correctly. Despite the Sessions panel showing correct contents.
It's currently happening on version 6.5.3206.53 x64 (running on Windows 10 22H2 Pro). Has been happening on every single version for the past... 8 month? I can't remember it working correctly even once.
Basic troubleshooting solutions were already tried - at least the ones applicable here - and did not work.
mib2berlin
@Bentus
Hi, do you use any cleaning software?
A user report CCleaner wipe session data, for example.
I use workspaces on a daily base wit different Vivaldi installs with up to 15 workspaces and 1000 tabs for testing and I never lost a session on Windows 11 and Linux.
Maybe you could check the folder Sessions in \App Data\Local\Vivaldi\Default
if something change after you close Vivaldi.
This are the session and tab files after closing Vivaldi, "Gerade eben" meant now.
You can enable session auto save in the sessions panel, the save the last 3 sessions automatically by default.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Session not restored correctly:
Hi, do you use any cleaning software?
No.
@mib2berlin said in Session not restored correctly:
I never lost a session on Windows 11 and Linux
I have lost no session, at least not that I know of. All the sessions I have saved show correctly in the Sessions panel. Only restoring sessions fails - always. It is a bit annoying as every time I waste some time reordering my setup to what it is supposed to be.
mib2berlin
@Bentus
Hi I read again a saw you use 3 windows, it is important how you close Vivaldi.
This is for the running session.
Did you get this error?
I can open saved sessions and auto saved sessions with more than one window, I don't use windows often since workspaces are implemented.
@mib2berlin I get no errors: I save my session, enter the name, close Vivaldi like it's intended. Later I re-launch it, open the Sessions panel, select my previously saved session and the tabs are all mixed. It happens regardless of me saving one single window or several in the open session.
-
mib2berlin
@Bentus
Hm strange, I remember one user report this some time ago but I forget if there was a reason/solution for this problem.
We have to wait for other user if one can reproduce this in Vivaldi 6.5.3206.53.
Cheers, mib