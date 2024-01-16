Hello.

I've been using the "Sessions" feature for quite a while now (I'm pretty sure I already posted about it somewhere else), but there's one thing I don't like about it: it systematically fails to restore a session correctly.

It does restore all open tabs, but always fail to put them in the correct window/workspace.

My usual setup is as follows:

Window 1 with 2 workspaces

Window 2 with 2 workspaces

Window 3 with 3 workspaces

Sometimes a fourth single workspace window

Over several months of use - I can't remember exactly when I started using it - not a single time the session was restored correctly. Despite the Sessions panel showing correct contents.