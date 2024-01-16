As a user, I'd like to be able to snap a specific tab to the left/right in a way that splits my screen:

On one side - a tab I pinned, persistent across different workspaces.

On the other side - I continue browsing, moving between tabs, transitioning to other workspaces, and opening new tabs.

Why is this important?

Because many times, I need to monitor a process in one tab while continuing to browse and do my "regular" work of moving between workspaces. I need this one tab to always be visible.

Another use case is when I'm following a manual/instructional video or on a video call, which I need on top, while using other tabs and moving between workspaces.

Why is this not tab tiling?

Please note that this is very different from "Tab Tiling" and is supposed to be more dynamic and straightforward. Here are the reasons why "Tab Tiling" doesn't meet my needs:

In Tab Tiling, I need to select two or more tabs (or it tiles the most recent two tabs if no tabs were selected). I need to manually select tabs before splitting the screen, which is cumbersome.

Tab Tiling assumes that I need to see specific tabs all the time. In contrast, in my "Snap Tab" feature request, one tab would be snapped (persistent), and the other side of thw window functions as the regular browser, allowing me to change tabs and continue browsing without being limited to only the tabs I initially selected (in other words, Tab Tiling is not dynamic, and I cannot effortlessly change the other tab).

Tab Tiling is not persistent across workspaces, whereas my "Snap Tab" feature request should be persistent across workspaces.

What would make even a greater feature?

Enabling the "Snap Tab" feature by dragging a tab and snapping it to either side of the Vivaldi window, similar to how the Arc browser for example does this, would hugely improve the user experience: link to video

Allowing more than one snapped tab, so that I can have more than one snapped tab (side by side or one on top of the other), while browsing continues in the portion of the window that is not snapped.

Please note that the closest feature to this request that Vivaldi currently offers is the Side Panels. The inconveniences with the side panel for this use case are as follows: