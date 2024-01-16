Moved Downloads icon to address bar but they still show in the panel.
I just installed Vivaldi on my iMac and my Macbook. On both of them I moved the downloads icon to the address bar. On my iMac I did it before I ever downloaded anything, and I get the download pop-up.
On my Macbook I assumed that setting would sync over, but it didn't. I didn't realize this until after I downloaded something for the first time and the panel popped up.
Now I cant get the downloads to show in a pop-up instead of in the panel even though I moved the icon.
Check again and choose "Address Bar",
Then Drag that Icon
You've probably dragged the one at "Panel"
@Zalex108 That was it! Thank you very much