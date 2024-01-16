Shortcut for "Move tabs to new window"
Hey all,
I'm frequently selecting multiple tabs and moving them to a new window, is there a way I can set a shortcut to move the tabs after I select them?
I see in the shortcut editor there's an option for this but it only move sthe currently active tab.
Thanks in advance!
Pesala Ambassador
@hmbemba I can confirm that the shortcut only moves the active tab, not all selected tabs.
Since you probably use the mouse to select the tabs, right-click to move them to a new window or a specific window or workspace.