Solved Vivaldi panel
Does anyone know how to have music from YouTube? without stopping when minimizing in the panel
mib2berlin
@Diegoncho
Hi, right click on the house icon and change to "Show Desktop Version".
Cheers, mib
@Diegoncho THANKSSSSSSSS
@mib2berlin thanksssssss
Pesala Ambassador
@Diegoncho Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
