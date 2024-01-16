Bookmarks thumbnails keep disappearing
magentowizard
The bookmark thumbnails have not bee working right for the last 3 browser releases. It is starting drive me insane. My bookmarks will have thumbnails and then for no particular reason the thumbnails will just be a broken image. I try reloading the page and sometimes it will refresh some, but in most cases it doesn't refresh them. In many cases the page won't even reload. Leaving me to manually fix them by clicking each one to refresh.
DoctorG Ambassador
@magentowizard Known bug in 6.5 Stable. A fix is already done in a 6.6 tester version. Wait until 6.6 will be released.