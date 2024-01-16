Vivaldi crashes when I use fast commands
The crash appears always, when I open the quick commands window. It lasts four, maybe five seconds and than my browser crashes.
Any suggestions? I don't want to reinstall whole thing now, I need a lot of time for this(all settings, shortcuts, nicknames, chains, etc.). Please, help.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Firlej You mean after you hit F2?
And it crashes only if you have with chain commands macros?
Not in a extra test profile?
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
Windows: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
@DoctorG I use "s" and "Ctrl+s" shortcuts.
No it happens always, no matter what I do. Even if I want to search something.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Firlej Perhaps your Vvialdi 6.5.3206.53 installation is broken.
Try Vivaldi uninstall and reinstall with downloaded installer from vivaldi.com.
If that does not help, any antivirus or other security tools in your Windows?
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi crashes when I use fast commands:
@Firlej Perhaps your Vvialdi 6.5.3206.53 installation is broken.
Try Vivaldi uninstall and reinstall with downloaded installer from vivaldi.com.
I know, but as I said in main post, I try to avoid reinstallation.
@Firlej
Hi, reinstall does not touch your user data, except you enable wipe user data checkbox.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Vivaldi crashes when I use fast commands:
Hi, reinstall does not touch your user data, except you enable wipe user data checkbox.
Really? I all my shortcuts, nicknames, settings, appearances, history, bookmarks and extensions with their setting will be saved?
@Firlej
Yes.
It is always a good idea to backup your profile folder independent of the reinstall.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
@mib2berlin Thanks. I will try to do it on the weekend. Now I realized, that I have 32-bit version, but I should have 64-bit. I am afraid of complications.
@Firlej
This should not matter, the profile is always the same.
To be 100% save backup the whole Vivaldi folder in \App Data\Local
If something goes wrong you can install the 32Bit version again and use the backup but I bet this will not happen.
Cheers, mib