Black patchs pop up in response to random action
Black rectangles of various sizes and shapes pop up randomly in response to such basic browsing activities as mousing over a link or ctrl-L to focus on the address bar or alt-Tab to switch to and from another window, as in the examples below.
Focusing on the address bar.
Typing in the address bar.
Mousing over a button (I think)
Same
Switching back from another application.
This problem started after my upgrade from 6.3.x to 6.5.x. I have since downloaded several updates, but the problem still remains. My Vivaldi's version is currently: 6.5.3206.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
I've also disabled all extensions, to no avail.
Just now, on this very page.
mib2berlin
@bongbang
Hi, is is maybe a GPU/Driver/Vivaldi issue, update from 6.3 to 6.5 is 4 or 5 Chromium versions difference.
To test this disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
Cheers, mib
Thank you. I disabled acceleration and the problem was mostly gone for a couple of days. Not completely, but occurrences were so rare that I was surprised when I encountered one. Just now, however, they're back with a vengeance.
What to do?
You should try on a Clean Profile, Point 3.
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Also,
Try enabling:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklistand toggle other GPU entries and see what happens.
Also,
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
