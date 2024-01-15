Remapping the Rewind/Fast Forward buttons?
Is there a way to modify the imo useless Rewind and FF buttons? I was thinking it'd be useful to have them take you to previously selected tabs. Or going back and forth between 2-3 tabs you last selected (among 50+ that happen to be open).
@endemion said in Remapping the Rewind/Fast Forward buttons?:
No, but you can remove them and add your own buttons instead to do what you want.
Read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/#Custom_Icons
That did the trick
By the way where are the native vivaldi icons stored? I may want to mirror the standard command chain icon for this purpose.
I was also wondering if those command chains, can be automatically triggered upon opening a tab to a specific website? I basically want Stream Recorder tabs to open in the background or automatically flip back to the tab you were on.