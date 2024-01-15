How come Vivaldi suggests this website in addressbar?
It's a forum website where I typed in the word SpyShelter in a message, and as soon as I type in SpyShelter in the addressbar, somehow Vivaldi suggests this website. While this word is NOT in the title of the bookmarked website. I mean Vivaldi isn't supposed to monitor my typed messages right, what am I missing?
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Perhaps this: Direct Match was suggested.
Settings → Address Bar → Address Bar Dropdown → untick "Direct Match".
Bookmarks have descriptions.
No, it's not about that, I think you misunderstood.
OK I see, so Vivaldi automatically makes such a description? Because I just saw the description in the bookmarks manager is basically the text that I typed in the forum, how is this possible?
@RasheedHolland Nobody can know, because you're not giving enough information for anyone to understand what the "issue" might be.
Sounds to me you're letting your paranoia get the better of you, making up crazy theories instead of trying to understand what actually goes on. If you don't have the technical skill to understand, try not to invent strange theories.
Give enough information for others to understand instead of just guessing what might be going on.
What site, what text - make a screenshot.
OK I see, so Vivaldi automatically makes such a description?
Yes, all browsers do this.
I'm sorry but what's so difficult to understand? You already explained that Vivaldi makes use of descriptions as seen in the bookmarks manager. This makes sense, but I was surprised to see that the description is the text that I wrote on the website. So this is not about being paranoid, I'm trying to figure out how Vivaldi exactly works. But I think the problem is that the forum website itself gave this description to Vivaldi, so that would explain it.
@RasheedHolland You'll need to provide a link and a screenshot, otherwise I cannot understand what you have done
RasheedHolland
I think I have already explained what probably caused this, I suppose each website decides what the description is, and not Vivaldi. So Vivaldi is of course not monitoring what I type, if I'm correct.
@RasheedHolland If you want to learn about how browsers work, read:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/HTML/Introduction_to_HTML/The_head_metadata_in_HTML#adding_an_author_and_description
barbudo2005
If you use a webpage every day or once in a week, just bookmark it, and all the rest of your life is just a click away. That's what bookmarks were invented for.
Yes, so what you're saying is that the website does indeed give the description, what I already expected. This particular forum website, gave a bit too much info, that was the problem. But what I forgot is that Vivaldi does not only look at the website title, it also looks at descriptions in order to suggest websites, I somehow didn't notice this before.
@RasheedHolland Even this forum does it:
Description:
@Pathduck said in How come Vivaldi suggests this website in addressbar?: @RasheedHolland If you want to learn about how browsers work, read: https://develop...
All browsers add a description if available. And have done for at least two decades... that's why I found it strange you did not understand what was happening and instead made up crazy theories about "monitoring" ...
RasheedHolland
Yes, I knew about descriptions, but I didn't expect the text that I typed to be in it, that's all. Apparantly it also happens on this forum.
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Vivaldi scans HTML elements of web page and use title, meta description and meta property (og:title, og:description). Sinces many years such information is extracted by browsers to generate bookmark information.
