Hi there,

I need some help because, unfortunately, I can't use the Waldi browser effectively for professional work. I rely heavily on keyboard shortcuts and often open multiple tabs in the background, below the active tab. However, the browser doesn't allow me to switch to the tab above until the new tab, opened in the background, partially loads. In my opinion, this defeats the purpose of multitasking. The whole idea of opening a tab in the background is so that I can continue with other tasks while it loads.

Any suggestions or workarounds for this issue would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks in advance,