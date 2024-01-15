Issue: Cannot Switch Tabs During Background Loading
Hi there,
I need some help because, unfortunately, I can't use the Waldi browser effectively for professional work. I rely heavily on keyboard shortcuts and often open multiple tabs in the background, below the active tab. However, the browser doesn't allow me to switch to the tab above until the new tab, opened in the background, partially loads. In my opinion, this defeats the purpose of multitasking. The whole idea of opening a tab in the background is so that I can continue with other tasks while it loads.
Any suggestions or workarounds for this issue would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in advance,
mib2berlin
@mavorte
Hi, I cant reproduce this, open the first 8 links on https://scitechdaily.com as background tabs and I can switch to any tab during loading.
It takes about 1-3 seconds to get all tabs completely loaded.
If I open a bookmark folder with 25 tabs in the background I can do the same.
I use middle mouse button to open background tabs but this should not matter, I guess.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I make a test video some time ago open the folder in foreground but the behave is the same with open in background.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/11X-tCzzmFoWAqwR_9JX_JogenRGR1Hpq/view?usp=drive_link
Thank you for testing that out. Interestingly, I also installed a clean version and didn't encounter the issue. It seems I might need to clean up my browser, removing unnecessary extensions, though I don't have too many. Also, I have about 160 background tabs, but they're hibernated.
Either way, this suggests the problem isn't with the browser itself, but rather with my installation being somewhat cluttered. I'll work on cleaning it up and see how it goes.
Appreciate your help!