Hi!

I am a loyal Vivaldi user for years now. Since you first brought it out in beta format.

Can anyone suggest a fix for the below problem?

When I use Youtube on Vivaldi, the comments section doesn't appear under the videos.

I have tried clearing browsing data, turn on/off, etc. . . .but nothing seems to fix the problem.

When I hop onto Chrome, instead, the comments section appears straight away, so is it a quirk in the Vivaldi architecture?

Thanks

Robert