I Can't view Comments Section in Youtube using Vivaldi
-
RobertCohen27
Hi!
I am a loyal Vivaldi user for years now. Since you first brought it out in beta format.
Can anyone suggest a fix for the below problem?
When I use Youtube on Vivaldi, the comments section doesn't appear under the videos.
I have tried clearing browsing data, turn on/off, etc. . . .but nothing seems to fix the problem.
When I hop onto Chrome, instead, the comments section appears straight away, so is it a quirk in the Vivaldi architecture?
Thanks
Robert
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@RobertCohen27 Check adblocker first.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
It is indeed probably caused by the adblocker. But there is no easy way to fix this in Vivaldi, since you can't simply exclude trackers from being blocked. You might want to check out uBlock Origin or Ghostery, with these extensions you can easily whitelist certain scripts that are needed to show all YouTube comments. See this post.
-
Hi Rasheed:
I have both UBlock Origin and Ghostery turned on with Vivaldi. While Chrome, which I rarely use, has no adblocker whatsoever.
So your advice is probably spot on. And the article was useful too.
Now that I know what causes this, its not the end of the world to switch over to Chrome when I want to view comments on Youtube. I only view comments on 1-2 channels. And that's why I keep a back-up browser on my laptop.
Thanks!
Robert
-
barbudo2005
Please a minimum of consistency in the comparison.
If you want to know if Vivaldi is causing the problem then :
1.- Install both extensions on Chrome or
2.- Disable the extensions in Vivaldi.
Clearly in this case Ghostery must be the culprit because it clashes with uBO and is not necessary.
Use the filter lists by default in uBO.
-
You misunderstood. I'm not saying you should use both Ghostery and uBlock Origin in Vivaldi. You should choose one of them and disable Vivaldi's adblocker. Make sure to select the I am an advanced user option in uBlock's settings. And if YouTube still doesn't show you comments, then I will try to help you by telling what scripts to allow. No need to use Chrome for YouTube.
-
Okay - thanks to both of you and Barbudo
I am not very computer savvy.
I will try some various strategies, disabling one or the other.
And see what happens.
Thanks
Robert
-
barbudo2005
No. Clearly, the one that is not necessary and is left over is Ghostery.
-
If you're not that computer savvy I would stick with Ghostery, and there is a big chance that it won't interfere with YouTube comments. uBlock Origin might be a bit more aggressive sometimes.
-
Check the player size, and also window size, one of those might hide comments, also some videos the comments are disabled
-
Thanks everyone for advice and assistance.
Robert