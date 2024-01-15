Hi All!

Have been using Vivaldi for a while now and am absolutely loving it. I've recently added code from this thread to make sure that the Vivaldi button also re-scales when I change the Interface Zoom. Generally happy with the results but there is one thing bugging me.

When I go to Settings > Appearance > Menu and set 'Menu Position' to 'Vivaldi Button' and 'Menu Icon Style' to 'Vivaldi Icon', I get this slightly annoying behaviour where the Menu Icon and the Workspaces Icon overlap (see picture attached).

This doesn't happen when I set it to 'Menu Icon'. Does anyone know how to solve this? It's a very small issue but Vivaldi is all about customisation and it's driving me up the wall!

Many thanks in advance!