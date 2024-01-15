How to make a "restart" button
How to make a "restart" button or keyboard shortcut to restart Vivaldi quickly when I have opened too many tab pages? Thank you
DoctorG Ambassador
@fengshi11 A bookmark with URL
vivaldi://restartin bookmark bar does not help you?
@fengshi11, easy, put an icon on a bar and edit it (right click on it>Edit)
vivaldi://restart
好了,但是只能放书签栏嘛?我平时书签栏是隐藏的,能放地址栏吗.我试了下好像不行
it helps,thank you
