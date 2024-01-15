For the last few days, You Tube has been running extremely slow. Slow to load videos, hangs with spinning wheel, freezes, and is very slow to respond to pausing it or expanding to full screen. I turned off my VPN and ad-blocker but this did not improve matters. Performed a speed test on my internet and no issues there. All of my other open web pages appear to be responding OK.

So I closed Vivaldi and opened a Firefox browser (please forgive me) and ran the same You Tube video on there and it was absolutely fine. No hanging or freezing and responded well to pausing and restarting without any delay.

Therefore, I can only conclude that the issue for some reason must be with Vivaldi. Has anyone else had the same problem and does anyone know how to resolve it.

Thanks.