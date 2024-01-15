You Tube Very Slow
-
PaulBMiller55
For the last few days, You Tube has been running extremely slow. Slow to load videos, hangs with spinning wheel, freezes, and is very slow to respond to pausing it or expanding to full screen. I turned off my VPN and ad-blocker but this did not improve matters. Performed a speed test on my internet and no issues there. All of my other open web pages appear to be responding OK.
So I closed Vivaldi and opened a Firefox browser (please forgive me) and ran the same You Tube video on there and it was absolutely fine. No hanging or freezing and responded well to pausing and restarting without any delay.
Therefore, I can only conclude that the issue for some reason must be with Vivaldi. Has anyone else had the same problem and does anyone know how to resolve it.
Thanks.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@PaulBMiller55 That is Youtubes countermeasure against people with Adblockers, YT slows down all.
-
@PaulBMiller55, YT uses a ton of ads, trackers, clickbaits and other crap, apart of contrameasures to avoid blockers, wasting more Ram as the Video itself. Because of this in last times its way better to use front ends, like Invidious, Piped or LightTube, or also FreeTube and SMplayer on Desktop (you can set it as extern player in the settings of FreeTube, in case when the Video don't load in FreeTube). With all these you can watch the videos without ads, nags or slow loadings.
Time to search a good YT alternative, the only one which may have the potential for it is Odysee.
For Music i mostly use Internet Radio, for movies, docus and series Pluto TV, for news and information the local public TV and newspaper webs.FYT