Inactive Floating Panel not auto fully closing
I use a keyboard shortcut to open the panel (Focus Panel). I interact with the panel, then when mouse off, the pane closes but the panel bar doesn't close with it anymore.
It would be nice also if we could have the panel auto open and close on mouse roll-on / roll-off like Brave.
@dpn Use F4 to close the Panel and the Toolbar.
F4 again will open the last-used panel and the toolbar.
@Pesala I've edited my keyboard shortcuts from the default, so what does the default F4 relate to ?
DoctorG Ambassador
@dpn said in Inactive Floating Panel not auto fully closing:
so what does the default F4 relate to
Is for View Panel.
But that's what I'm doing, and the Panel isn't fully closing.
Scenario....
I press the keyboard shortcut to view Panel, and I interact with the panel, look at one pane in the panel click on another pane in the panel, then mouse off. Pane closes but panel toolbar doesn't close like it should.
@dpn F4 to close the toolbar and the panel.
@Pesala Yep, but I shouldn't have to do that the Panel should automatically close.
@dpn If you don't switch to a different panel, it will autoclose if set to floating.
F4 is the best, because it works in every case, even if the panels are not set to floating.
Nowadays, with widescreen monitors, the Panel Toolbar takes very little space.