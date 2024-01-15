Hi, I do not understand how, why and when the dot in front of an entry becomes grey or red?

I use calender seldomly, so I can't remember any diference in how I create an entry. Anyway, last time my entries got a red dot in front of them, today it first became a red square, the it became gray, an now it is a gray dot.

I'd like it to be a red dot (although I have now clue what it is meant to indicate).

(And, BTW, can't we have "agenda" show the next upcoming entry undependently from the choosen timeframe, i.e. something like a "next" timeframe)