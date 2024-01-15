gray/red dot in front of entry
Hi, I do not understand how, why and when the dot in front of an entry becomes grey or red?
I use calender seldomly, so I can't remember any diference in how I create an entry. Anyway, last time my entries got a red dot in front of them, today it first became a red square, the it became gray, an now it is a gray dot.
I'd like it to be a red dot (although I have now clue what it is meant to indicate).
(And, BTW, can't we have "agenda" show the next upcoming entry undependently from the choosen timeframe, i.e. something like a "next" timeframe)
mib2berlin
@michaa7
Hi, colors depend on your settings but square is a task, not a event.
Please add a screen shot, you can use the capture feature of Vivaldi, camera icon in the status bar.
Copy to clipboard and paste here.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in gray/red dot in front of entry:
@michaa7
Hi, colors depend on your settings
which and where?
but square is a task, not a event.
Ok, understood. Thanks.
EDIT:
I am talking about the red dot (or rounded little square like yours in front of "Zahnarzt")
The thing is, when I created it, it was gray, when I saved it, it was gray, when I looked for it five minutes later it was gray.
Now (about an hour later) it is red (I didn't change a thing).
And, btw, as I now remember, that was the case when I used calender the first time weeks ago, too.
mib2berlin
@michaa7
Hm, vivaldi web calendar seems not to support tasks, I have also a Google calendar and it switch automatically to Google list if I add a task, events are added to the default calendar which is vivaldi.net in my case.
You can change the color of the calendar in Settings > Calendar.
I change those settings in the web client of my calendars, for Google calendars anyway.
Ok, I did not mention it. I only use the "thing" as it is in my vivaldi browser. All entries are stored in "meiner" localy. There is no other calendar in use. No cloud based whatever data graveyard.
And my only question is the color of the dot/rounded square as explained above.
mib2berlin
You can change the color of the calendar in Settings > Calendar.
This change the dot color, too.
I never saw it change itself.
Here it is:
<gray dot> 14:00 test
- why gray?
- why and when will it become red as the 11:00 entry did (we now have to wait some time, I will post a second screenshot after it happened)
And here it is:
It changed to red after I played around creating and then aborting a new entry. During this, the 11:00 o'clock dot changed to gray, and then back to red.
mib2berlin
@michaa7
No idea, sorry.
I don't use local calendars and never Agenda view.
Creating one in a clean profile gives me no information what happen.
The panel view and the vivaldi://calendar view is also different, strange, but it doesn't change the color for me if the set time is reached.
the time here is not reached. It's both in the future (January, 27th). the color change does not depend on it.
But thanks ...
eggert Vivaldi Team
@michaa7 Not sure if that is what you are seeing but there has been for a very long time kind of a bug where if the event is selected / highlighted but focus is not within the calendar then the dot is shown in a grey colour.
To get to that state have an event selected f.ex. using keyboard to navigate or after editing and saving an event. Then click in the address bar. That moves focus to the address bar and thus out of calendar. Then the dot is grey. Like I said above, this is not intended but some side effect, but fixing it has not been prioritised.
When looking into this now I can see that there is some issue also with agenda view where it looks like focus is not properly set to the calendar so the highlight of the event is not shown properly. I think I will have to look into this soon.
If this is not what you are seeing, I'd like to know.
Yes, that's it.
Now with your description (changing focus) it is reproducible.
For me the most confusing and anoying thing was that I couldn't get the dot to turn red as wanted. It turned red without me understanding the path to it.
Now it's clear, it's a bug und you will care about eventually. Not solved, but understood.
Maybe on this occasion you turn the red border around "+" off. It distracts visually too much from the events. And just as an idea (yes, I am not much off a wishbug writer) what about adding a "next" tab showing ... tadaaa ... all (i.e. the next "X") upcoming entries without the need of scrolling through timeframes.
eggert Vivaldi Team
Good to get confirmation that it is this bug. It should be easy to fix, hope I can get to it soon.
The idea with the border around the '+' button is to indicate which calendar is the currently selected and new events will be created in. I find it helpful but I can see it being distracting, especially if there is only a single calendar being used. I guess it would be nice to have a setting for this.
Not sure if it will help you with the upcoming events, but there exists such a function inside of the calendar button in the status bar. It will show next five events / tasks up to one week in advance. Not the same as a dedicated view, just thought I'd mention it in case it was useful to you.
Kv. Eggert